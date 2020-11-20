Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Artists to hit the cricket ground in the upcoming AECL Season 3

Bat Vs Ball – Artists get ready for AECL Season 3 New Delhi : After the successful completion of IPL 2020, the fun is yet to continue for the cricket lovers. “The main objective behind organizing such a unique cricket league is to unite all the artists, event management companies on a single platform, for a booming business collaboration and future growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:00 IST
Indian Artists to hit the cricket ground in the upcoming AECL Season 3

Bat Vs Ball – Artists get ready for AECL Season 3 New Delhi : After the successful completion of IPL 2020, the fun is yet to continue for the cricket lovers. As the fans are eager to watch their favourite celebrities and artists, battling it out on the ground with bat and ball, Artist Event Cricket League (AECL) is soon to commence their upcoming season 3 of the cricket league. Formed in 2019, AECL has been a mega success for the last two seasons with 8 and 16 teams participating in the respective seasons. Eminent and renowned personalities including Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Millind Gaba, Shibani Kashyap, Ashok Mastie, Tarun Dutt and DJ Sumit Sethi were present along with the founder/MD of AECL Ashish Mathur to officially announce the launch of the AECL Season 3 along with Mrs Sonia Verma (Co founder of Aasma Dance Company), Mr Ashish Rathee (Director of Verve Smasher), Mr Mayur Agarwal (Director of Spearmind Event & Founder of Bollyjammers) & Mr Manish Ahuja (Founder of Sajda Weddings & Tamasha Band) is the co founder for AECL 3rd season. The matches will be played with a tennis ball with 12 overs for each side during the league stage and 15 overs for each side during the knockout stages. Overall, 16 teams will be participating with around 300 players including famous artists taking on with the bat and ball. “The main objective behind organizing such a unique cricket league is to unite all the artists, event management companies on a single platform, for a booming business collaboration and future growth. Cricket is one such team game that has the potential to create opportunities to know each other better, share better bonding and this has already been witnessed in the last two seasons.” Said Ashish Mathur, Founder, AECL The winners of the season will be offered a prize money of INR 2.5 Lakh along with the Champion’s Trophy, while Man of the Match after each match will be presented with a trophy and a gift. Being in this artist industry for the last 15 years, Ashish started as a choreographer with Aasma Dance Company in 2004 and his wife was one of the finalists in the India’s Got Talent Season 2. Being from an artistic background, the couple knew the real struggle to survive in the industry and thus came up with this unique concept to bridge the artists, event planners and business. While there are no such known organisations functional in North India for the welfare of such artists, the couple also runs a trust by the name of NAWA – for the welfare of the artists. Looking at the future perspectives, AECL will try that the upcoming seasons would involve artists from PAN India along with the involvement of the corporate sector with the artists and event companies, which will benefit all of them mutually

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a trip to Israel on Friday with a visit to a museum in Jerusalem that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical adviser to the Trump administration. The museum visit came ...

Sehwag is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me: Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has brushed off the criticism from former India opener Virender Sehwag, saying he will take it with a grain of salt. Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Maxwell was highly criticised by Sehwag for his dismal run ...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. According to an official...

MVA govt has realised it can't waive power bills: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government, saying it has now realised that it cannot fulfil the promise of waiving power bills. His statement comes days after state Ener...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020