Sports News Roundup: Ogier puts off retirement and opts to stay at Toyota; Golden State to acquire OKC's Kelly Oubre, per reports and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP Finals

French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies bowed out of the ATP Finals as they lost a deciding group match against Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram on Thursday. The German duo, who retained their title at Roland Garros in October, went down 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 10-4.

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday. Defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion needing to beat Germany's Zverev to avoid a group stage exit and he obliged with a relatively comfortable win.

Wallace, Villegas power through wind for share of RSM Classic lead

Britain's Matt Wallace and Colombia's Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after players struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the front nine at the Seaside Course in Sea Island, Georgia and drained a 30-foot putt for par on the 18th, carding six-under par 64.

Warriors' Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will miss the NBA season after tearing his right Achilles tendon during a practice game in Southern California on Wednesday, the team confirmed on Thursday. "Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles," the Warriors said in a statement.

Ogier puts off retirement and opts to stay at Toyota

Six times world rally champion Sebastien Ogier announced on Friday he had shelved retirement plans and signed up for another year with Toyota after a COVID-19 affected 2020 season. The 36-year-old Frenchman is still in the running for a seventh title but is 14 points behind Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans with one round remaining, the Monza Rally in Italy next month.

Golden State to acquire OKC's Kelly Oubre, per reports

On the day the Warriors learned five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson would miss his second straight season due to an injury, Golden State agreed to a deal to acquire forward Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. According to ESPN, if the Warriors finish between 21st and 30th in the 2020-21 standings, they would give their 2021 first-round pick to the Thunder. But if Golden State finishes in the top 20, then Oklahoma City would get second-round selections from Golden State.

Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis

Rafa Nadal's hopes of winning the year-ending ATP Finals for the first time live on after the Spaniard beat defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday. The last round-robin match in the London Group had become a straight knockout with both men having lost to Dominic Thiem and beaten Andrey Rublev earlier in the week.

Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev signed off from his maiden ATP Finals in style by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2 7-5 on Thursday. The aggressive 23-year-old took full advantage of a rather flat performance by Thiem who had already sealed his place in the semi-finals with two wins in the London Group.

NBA Free Agency: Fred VanVleet likely a hunted Raptor

Fred VanVleet put himself in position to cash in by betting on himself. The Toronto Raptors point guard is one of the top available veterans as the NBA's fast-forward offseason jumps to free agency Friday. VanVleet, who made countless gutsy shots and helped Toronto advance in the playoffs without Kawhi Leonard, infamously asked teams not to draft him in the second round coming out of Wichita State.

Nienaber, Norris shine in opening round of Joburg Open

South African Wilco Nienaber carded an eventful 63 to share the opening round lead with compatriot Shaun Norris at the European Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Thursday. Nienaber's round included an eagle, nine birdies and three bogeys as he finished on eight under par and along with Norris has a one-shot lead over American Johannes Veerman.