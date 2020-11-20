Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

American Caeleb Dressel became the first man through the 50 second barrier in the 100m Individual Medley when the Olympic and world champion swam a record 49.88 in the 25m pool on Monday to scoop a 30 point jackpot. Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint, Peaty's London Roar team mate, set a 50m backstroke world record of 25.60 on Nov. 14.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:24 IST
Swimming-ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League (ISL) season finals in Budapest this weekend.

'Jackpot times', new for 2020, allow race winners in the pro series to steal points from rivals if they beat them by a big enough margin. Teams have been racing behind closed doors in Budapest since Oct. 16 and the final four are Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current and London Roar -- two from the United States and two from Europe.

Three short course world records have been set already, with Britain's Adam Peaty smashing the 100m breaststroke record in 55.49 seconds last Sunday. American Caeleb Dressel became the first man through the 50 second barrier in the 100m Individual Medley when the Olympic and world champion swam a record 49.88 in the 25m pool on Monday to scoop a 30 point jackpot.

Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint, Peaty's London Roar team mate, set a 50m backstroke world record of 25.60 on Nov. 14. "Based on what I’ve seen over the last several meets and the progression of certain swimmers, I could guess there’s going to be multiple records at the finals," Cali Condors general manager Jason Kezak told reporters on Friday.

"They want to do everything they can to help the team. So if setting a world record gets jackpot points, they’re going to go for a world record because they know that’s going to score them more points," added the four-times Olympic gold medallist. The ISL, which was launched in 2019 and features more than 300 swimmers from 50 countries, has promised $6 million of prize money over the five week event.

The focus is team-centric, with the main emphasis on touching the wall first and winning points. LA Current general manager Larry Krayzelburg, another four times U.S. Olympic gold medallist, said jackpots had become an important part of the strategy, however.

"People are... peaking towards the final. So naturally you can expect we’re going to see some stuff we haven’t seen before," he said. London Roar manager Rob Woodhouse, a 1984 Olympic bronze medallist in the 400m medley, said even rivals would be excited to see Dressel go faster.

"We’d all probably agree any world record is pretty special, even for another team. Someone like Caeleb with the 100IM the other day, if he breaks a world record this weekend we’ll be pretty excited about it as well," he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip as spiking COVID-19 infections eclipse vaccine hopes

The SP 500 and the Dow edged lower on Friday as investors headed into the weekend grappling with disappointing fiscal stimulus news and uncertain efforts to combat a spiraling COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines. Semiconductor stocks and other ...

NBA-Raptors to start season in Tampa amid spiking COVID-19 numbers

The Toronto Raptors will begin the National Basketball Association NBA season playing in Tampa, Florida, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Friday. The league, which wrapped up its previous season in a quarantined bubble...

Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94

Jan Morris, the celebrated journalist, historian, world traveller and fiction writer who in middle age became a pioneer of the transgender movement, has died at 94. Morris died in Wales on Friday morning, according to her literary represent...

Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won't wear mask

The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest has told his employees that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office without a mask. Sanford Healths president and chief executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020