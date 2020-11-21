Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Haiti's football boss banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse

FIFA has banned Haiti's football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccer's governing body said on Friday. FIFA provisionally suspended Jean-Bart in May while it investigated multiple allegations against him by victims, their friends and family members detailing how he coerced girls into sex by threatening they would lose their places in national team programmes.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 00:28 IST
Soccer-Haiti's football boss banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse

FIFA has banned Haiti's football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccer's governing body said on Friday.

FIFA provisionally suspended Jean-Bart in May while it investigated multiple allegations against him by victims, their friends and family members detailing how he coerced girls into sex by threatening they would lose their places in national team programmes. Jean-Bart has denied the allegations. "The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Yves Jean-Bart... guilty of having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said in a statement on its website https://www.fifa.com/who-we-are/news/adjudicatory-chamber-of-the-independent-ethics-committee-sanctions-yves-jean-bar.

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber... sanctioned him with a life ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level." The 73-year-old Jean-Bart, who was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Haitian justice system on Thursday, was also fined one million Swiss francs ($1.10 million) by FIFA.

A spokesman for Jean-Bart said the former president would appeal against FIFA's decision to sport's highest court. "FIFA's decision is a travesty of justice and (a) purely political move to avoid further controversy and bad press following a series of high-profile scandals," the spokesman said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"Unlike the Haitian judicial system that properly investigated and cleared Dr Jean-Bart of any wrongdoing, FIFA failed to review actual evidence which is why Dr Jean-Bart expects to be fully exonerated and reinstated after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport." FIFA added in its statement that proceedings against other officials within Haiti's football federation were still pending.

($1 = 0.9097 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip as spiking COVID-19 infections eclipse vaccine hopes

The SP 500 and the Dow edged lower on Friday as investors headed into the weekend grappling with disappointing fiscal stimulus news and uncertain efforts to combat a spiraling COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines. Semiconductor stocks and other ...

NBA-Raptors to start season in Tampa amid spiking COVID-19 numbers

The Toronto Raptors will begin the National Basketball Association NBA season playing in Tampa, Florida, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Friday. The league, which wrapped up its previous season in a quarantined bubble...

Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94

Jan Morris, the celebrated journalist, historian, world traveller and fiction writer who in middle age became a pioneer of the transgender movement, has died at 94. Morris died in Wales on Friday morning, according to her literary represent...

Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won't wear mask

The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest has told his employees that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office without a mask. Sanford Healths president and chief executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020