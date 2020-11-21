Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

Defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion needing to beat Germany's Zverev to avoid a group stage exit and he obliged with a relatively comfortable win. Djokovic will finish second in the Tokyo Group, named after the first edition of the season-ending tournament 50 years ago, and with Spanish world number two Rafa Nadal finishing second in the London Group, they have avoided a semi-final clash.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 03:52 IST
Tennis-Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday. Defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion needing to beat Germany's Zverev to avoid a group stage exit and he obliged with a relatively comfortable win.

Djokovic will finish second in the Tokyo Group, named after the first edition of the season-ending tournament 50 years ago, and with Spanish world number two Rafa Nadal finishing second in the London Group, they have avoided a semi-final clash. Not that a 57th career meeting is a formality, far from it.

The 33-year-old Serb will face U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in Saturday's first semi-final while Nadal plays Medvedev, the most impressive player here this week. Sunday's final will end the tournament's memorable 12-year stay in London before it re-locates to Turin.

Djokovic was pummelled 6-3 6-3 by an inspired Medvedev on Wednesday, but was much sharper against Zverev, another one of the younger generation trying to barge the old guard off stage. "In contrast to the match against Daniil I found the right shots at the right time," he said. "I have tremendous respect for Sascha, a great player and not easy to return 140mph first serves. It was anybody's game for most of the match."

Djokovic was soundly beaten by Zverev in the 2018 final, a match played out in an electrifying atmosphere in front of 18,000 fans. This time the arena was empty because of the COVID-19 lockdown, a surreal backdrop for a match with so much riding on it for both men. Despite the flat feel, Djokovic was quickly into game-mode and when world number seven Zverev double-faulted to drop serve in his first service game he seized control.

Zverev dug in his heels in the second set but missed a chance for an early break before recovering from a couple of double faults to fend off a break point in the following game. Djokovic looked edgy at times and twice had to hold serve to avoid being dragged into a third set.

But the 17-time Grand Slam champion raised the intensity level in the tiebreak, edging 5-3 ahead with a fizzing backhand pass. He brought up two match points with a hefty first serve before pressurising Zverev into an error to complete victory. Djokovic is bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles, while Nadal seeks a first.

While Thiem poses a huge threat to Djokovic's ambition, Nadal will have to overcome the week's outstanding performer in Medvedev. The 24-year-old Moscovite completed a perfect group stage on Friday with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Diego Schwartzman. Medvedev lost all three matches on his debut in the tournament last year, but struck 31 winners to overwhelm Schwartzman and go 3-0 in group play.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, says spokesman

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantini...

Trump administration to add 4 more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist -sources

Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military, sources said, curbing their access to U.S. investors as the Trump administration seeks to cement its hawkish China legacy in its waning days. T...

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Braz...

Golf-Streb grabs second round lead at RSM Classic

Robert Streb overcame gusting winds to fire a spotless nine-under 63 to grab a two stroke lead after the second round of the RSM Classic on Friday. The 33-year-old American, who is gunning for his second win on the PGA Tour, birdied nine ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020