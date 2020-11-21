Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Blaauw takes one-shot lead into third round of Joburg Open

South African Jacques Blaauw shot an eight under par 63 to grab a one shot lead after the second round of a rain-hampered Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Friday. Blaauw’s round included seven birdies and an eagle as he added to his first round 68 on Thursday for an overall 13-under-par total of 129. He has a one shot lead over first round leader Wilco Nienaber in the European Tour event. Djokovic backs domestic abuse policy in tennis

Novak Djokovic said tennis authorities could adopt clearer policies on domestic abuse in light of allegations made against U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend. The world number one offered his support to Zverev, who has repeatedly denied the allegations made by Olga Sharypova. Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday. Defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion needing to beat Germany's Zverev to avoid a group stage exit and he obliged with a relatively comfortable win. Streb grabs second round lead at RSM Classic

Robert Streb overcame gusting winds to fire a spotless nine-under 63 to grab a two stroke lead after the second round of the RSM Classic on Friday. The 33-year-old American, who is gunning for his second win on the PGA Tour, birdied nine holes including his last two to sit 14-under par heading into the weekend, with overnight co-leader Camilo Villegas of Columbia lurking two back. Warriors' Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will miss the NBA season after tearing his right Achilles tendon during a practice game in Southern California on Wednesday, the team confirmed on Thursday. "Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles," the Warriors said in a statement. Mastering the mind games helped Swiatek reach perfection in Paris

If a graphic example were needed of the internal psychological warfare tennis players often wage in their own minds, the first hour of Dominic Thiem's U.S. Open final against Alexander Zverev would be a good place to start. Stifled by nerves and stress, the dazed Austrian stylist looked as though his feet were trapped in cement and he was wielding a tree trunk rather than a tennis racket. Broncos will not allow fans after Sunday's home game

This weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins will serve as the last time this season that the Denver Broncos will host fans at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos announced Friday that fans will not be allowed to attend their remaining three home games because of the spike in coronavirus cases in the Denver area. Raptors to start season in Tampa amid spiking COVID-19 numbers

The Toronto Raptors will begin the National Basketball Association (NBA) season playing in Tampa, Florida, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Friday. The league, which wrapped up its previous season in a quarantined "bubble" at Walt Disney World after four months of hiatus, is set to kick off a 72-game season on Dec. 22, with teams this time playing in their home markets. Three Giants players test positive for COVID-19

Three more New York Giants players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday morning. While the Giants did not disclose the names of the players, multiple media outlets reported that rookie offensive lineman Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Kaden Smith would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day. Blind man, 'born to run,' completes solo 5K with trial app to guide him

A blind man completed a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run in New York's Central Park without a guide dog or human help this week. His navigation aid? Artificial intelligence through headphones plugged into a smartphone. "The safest thing for a blind man is to sit still. I ain't sitting still," said Thomas Panek, 50, who lost his vision in his early 20s due to a genetic condition and runs Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a guide dog school.