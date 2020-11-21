Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim leads McDonald in Pelican Women's Championship

Feel like I don't have to hit had it really, really close." Kim had an 8-under 132 total in the first-year tournament originally set for the same week as the PGA Championship in May. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner birdied four of the first five holes and added another on the par-5 14th.

PTI | Bellaire | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:29 IST
Kim leads McDonald in Pelican Women's Championship

Breakthrough winners in their last starts, Sei Young Kim and Ally McDonald were on top again in the Pelican Women's Championship. The second-ranked Kim, making her first start since winning the KPMG Women's PGA a month and half ago at Aronimink for her first major title, shot a 5-under 65 at Pelican Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over McDonald into the weekend.

Not that Kim was paying attention to the leaderboard. "Golf is compete with myself, I think," Kim said. "If you see the leaderboard then I think I think about the other things. I just want to think about focus on myself and what I have to do." McDonald had a 66. She won her first LPGA Tour title late last month in the Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia in the tour's last event.

"My ball-striking was just a little off yesterday, but managed to play really solid," McDonald said. "I was able to strike it better today. Had a few more realistic looks for birdie. Overall, I just feel like I'm still rolling the ball really well, which gives me a lot of confidence and takes a little pressure off my ball-striking in general. Feel like I don't have to hit had it really, really close." Kim had an 8-under 132 total in the first-year tournament originally set for the same week as the PGA Championship in May. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner birdied four of the first five holes and added another on the par-5 14th. "It was a tough to make the chance to birdie on the back nine because pin position really tough," Kim said. "Pins, most pins were right next to undulation, so if you miss the distance, it'll come back, all the way back. I had three good up-and-downs. Bogey-free round It was really good play today." First-round lead Sophia Popov, the Women's British Open winner at Royal Troon in August, was tied for third at 6 under with Stephanie Meadow. Popov followed an opening 64 with a 70, playing alongside McDonald and top-ranked Jim Young Ko.

"Ally had a good start, too," Popov said. "When I started making a couple bogeys she was making birdies, and so I knew she was getting close to me. I think that also helped to push me." Meadow birdied four of her last five holes, finishing on the front nine, for a 65. "My back nine was awesome," Meadow said. "Played really solid. The front nine I hit barely any greens and made a ton of up-and-downs. Just kept my cool on my front nine, the back nine, and was able to make some birdies coming in, which was nice." Elizabeth Szokol was 5 under after a 66.

Lydia Ko had a 67 to join Minjee Lee (69) and Lindsey Weaver (68) at 3 under. Brooke Henderson (70), Angela Stanford (68), Jennifer Song (70) and Robynn Ree (69) were 2 under. Jin Young Ko was tied for 47th at 3 over after rounds of 72 and 71, in her first LPGA Tour start of the year. No. 1 in the world for the last 68 weeks, She has been home in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to play three straight tournaments through the U.S. Women's Open.

U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6, also making her return to the LPGA Tour, was tied for 38th at 2 over, following an opening 73 with a 69. She last played the Women's Australian Open in February before the tour began shutting down its Asia swing because of the pandemic..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise

South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy. The figures released by the...

EXPLAINER: Trump's election challenges falling flat in court

While President Donald Trump vows to press ahead with efforts to overturn the election, judges across the country have consistently swatted down his legal challenges. Trumps campaign has failed to make any real headway in court without proo...

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with proposed demolition of Hanuman Temple in Chandani Chowk

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with North Delhi Municipal Corporations DMC decision proposing to demolish a Hanuman Temple at Katra Dulia in Chandani Chowk here. This comes after an application was moved by Manokamna Si...

Taiwan voices confidence in trade deal with new U.S. government

Taiwans foreign minister voiced confidence on Saturday that the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would support a long sought-after bilateral trade agreement, following high level economic talks with the outgoing adminis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020