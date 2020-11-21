Left Menu
Development News Edition

Change will come through 'real conversations', says Jordan on racism

England pacer Chris Jordan feels that the anti-racism message will spread through hard work behind the scenes rather than on-field displays of solidarity.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 21-11-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 10:46 IST
Change will come through 'real conversations', says Jordan on racism
England pacer Chris Jordan . Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Chris Jordan feels that the anti-racism message will spread through hard work behind the scenes rather than on-field displays of solidarity. Jordan's remark came after South Africa decided not to take a knee before the start of their upcoming matches against England.

According to the pacer, the host's decision is 'personal' and it should not be judged. "I think the situation is very individual. I think that a lot of real, honest work going on around the matter will be done in private. The real change will come through a lot of those real conversations that you have a one-on-one with people, in terms of education. So if that's what they [CSA] as an organisation believe in, then I don't think it should be judged from any point of view. It's their personal decision. So let's just move on," ESPNcricninfo quoted Jordan as saying.

Asked if such gestures still have an impact, Jordan insisted they did "100 per cent" but reiterated the need to be open-minded about how different teams and individuals go about recognising such a sensitive topic. "Obviously taking the knee is something very visual, that people see when they turn on sport and watch, but I'm a big believer in a lot of the real conversations that are happening behind the scenes, especially amongst our group, as a team," Jordan said.

"We come from so many different backgrounds, and the matter is at the forefront of everyone's mind. The type of questions that are being put forward, and the real conversations that are happening behind the scenes, is where a lot of the real change will come," he added. England and South Africa are slated to lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is. The first T20I will be played on Friday, November 27 at Cape Town. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Stoinis eager to continue floating experiment against India

Aggressive Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is confident he could become the ultimate floating batsman in limited overs cricket after a successful stint opening in the Indian Premier League. Stoinis, who has fashioned a successful caree...

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' to debut on Amazon in March 2021

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights for Eddie Murphys much-awaited movie Coming 2 America. The studio announced on Friday that it bought the film, a sequel to John Landis 1988 comedy Coming to America, from Paramount Pictures, ...

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazonhas bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pre...

HBO Max greenlights 'DMZ' from Roberto Patino, Ava DuVernay

HBO Max has given a series order for new limited drama DMZ from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and writer Roberto Patino. Actors Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt will headline the show, which is based on the DC comic series of the same name, HBO M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020