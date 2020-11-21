Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-MotoGP rider Morbidelli to race with Hyundai in final WRC round in Monza

Morbidelli is not the first MotoGP rider to make the switch to rally with seven-times premier class champion Valentino Rossi competing in recent years and also winning the Monza event a record seven times between 2006 and 2018. "We're working hard to allow Franco to get some confidence with what is going to be his office for four days," Hyundai Rally Team Italia team principal Riccardo Scandola said, adding Morbidelli would not find it easy to make the switch.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:16 IST
Rallying-MotoGP rider Morbidelli to race with Hyundai in final WRC round in Monza

Petronas Yamaha's MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli will participate in the World Rally Championship (WRC) for the first time in his career at Rally Monza with Hyundai Rally Team Italia, WRC said on Saturday. The final race of the rallying season is being held from Dec. 3-6 and the 25-year-old will be competing in the WRC3 class in a Hyundai i20 R5.

"I'm electrified by the chance of taking part in a real round of the World Rally Championship," Morbidelli said. "This is going to be an amazing chance to be among the best drivers in the world and compete in a different sport. "This is going to be good fun, though I will have to learn quickly a lot of details and it is not going to be easy to adapt to two added wheels in such a short time."

Morbidelli will first be looking to seal runners-up spot at the season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend after Joan Mir clinched the title in the penultimate race in Valencia. Morbidelli is not the first MotoGP rider to make the switch to rally with seven-times premier class champion Valentino Rossi competing in recent years and also winning the Monza event a record seven times between 2006 and 2018.

"We're working hard to allow Franco to get some confidence with what is going to be his office for four days," Hyundai Rally Team Italia team principal Riccardo Scandola said, adding Morbidelli would not find it easy to make the switch. "This is going to be a big challenge for the whole team, but I am pretty sure that it will also be good fun."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation

The Ethiopian government said on Saturday its forces had seized another town in their advance on the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region, and rebuffed an African diplomatic push to mediate.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Ab...

DC unveils new Batman statue in Burbank

A new statue of DCs Dark Knight was unveiled in Burbank, California on Friday afternoon local time. The statue of the caped crusader is based on DC chief creative officer Jim Lees rendition of the character from the comic book storyline Hus...

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 add support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling

Fitbits most advanced smartwatch Senseand Versa 3 are getting Fitbit OS 5.1 software update that improves the health capabilities and convenience features of both the premium smartwatches.The new update enhances the blood oxygen-monitoring ...

PM to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, here for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing. A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are locate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020