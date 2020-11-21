Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Rookie Nienabar leads going into final round of Joburg Open

South African Wilco Nienaber overcame a stuttering start to sink three successive birdies on the back nine and card a 67 to take a slender one shot lead after the third round of the European Tour’s Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Saturday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:23 IST
Golf-Rookie Nienabar leads going into final round of Joburg Open
Dane Joachim Hansen, also seeking a maiden win on the tour, is a shot back and was in blistering form with his putter on the front nine, carding four birdies and an eagle. Image Credit: Pixabay

South African Wilco Nienaber overcame a stuttering start to sink three successive birdies on the back nine and card a 67 to take a slender one-shot lead after the third round of the European Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Saturday. The 20-year-old, who turned professional last year and has yet to finish in the top three in a European Tour event, is on 16 under-par after a round that included six birdies and two bogeys, the latter both coming in his first five holes.

Dane Joachim Hansen, also seeking a maiden win on the tour, is a shot back and was in blistering form with his putter on the front nine, carding four birdies and an eagle. But a dropped shot on the par-four 11th was a blemish on what was otherwise an impressive round of 64.

A further four shots back on 11 under-par are a quartet of players tied for the third position, including 2016 South African Open winner Brandon Stone (64), England's Richard Bland (68) and overnight leader Jacques Blaauw, who stumbled to a round of 73.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020