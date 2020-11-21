TNCA picks Cricket Advisory Committee

Former state captain S Suresh and former India woman cricketer Sudha Shah are part of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) formed on Saturday. Suresh, Shah and former state player U R Radhakrishnan would comprise the three-member CAC, TNCA secretary R S Ramasaamy told PTI.

The CAC was chosen after a meeting of the TNCA apex council here. The CAC will decide on the selection committee during a meeting on Monday, the cricket body's secretary said.

Members of the previous panel that comprised B Kalyanasundaram, T Karunamoorthy and Sumathi Hariharan Iyer had expressed their unavailability this year. Ramasaamy also said the new CAC would decide on the composition of the senior selection committee, adding it is up to them to take a call.

The current selection panel headed by M Senthilnathan also comprises R Ramkumar, K Bharat Kumar, R Venkatesh and Tanveer Jabbar. Meanwhile, a TNCA press release said the apex council proposed to conduct the Annual General Body Meeting (Virtual) on December 28.