Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Local hope Oliveira takes pole for season-ending Portuguese MotoGP race

KTM Tech 3 rider and home hope Miguel Oliveira edged out Franco Morbidelli to take pole position for the MotoGP season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on Saturday. Oliveira scorched MotoGP's reserve track, which is hosting the country's first race in the championship since 2012, to produce an all-time circuit lap record of one minute 38.892 seconds, 0.044 clear of Petronas Yamaha's Morbidelli.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:24 IST
Motorcycling-Local hope Oliveira takes pole for season-ending Portuguese MotoGP race
Oliveira scorched MotoGP's reserve track, which is hosting the country's first race in the championship since 2012, to produce an all-time circuit lap record of one minute 38.892 seconds, 0.044 clear of Petronas Yamaha's Morbidelli. Image Credit: Flickr

KTM Tech 3 rider and home hope Miguel Oliveira edged out Franco Morbidelli to take pole position for the MotoGP season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on Saturday.

Oliveira scorched MotoGP's reserve track, which is hosting the country's first race in the championship since 2012, to produce an all-time circuit lap record of one minute 38.892 seconds, 0.044 clear of Petronas Yamaha's Morbidelli. "It feels really good. I feel like every time I go on the bike on this track I'm enjoying every lap and I think this was key to performing well today," said Oliveira, who could become the COVID-19-hit season's 10th different winner.

"When you enjoy the bike, things somehow get easier. It's nice to do my first pole here in Portugal, but still, we want to finish strong tomorrow and complete the job." Australian Jack Miller of Pramac Racing will line up alongside the pair on the front row, while Briton Cal Crutchlow will start fourth after a superb finish having come through the first qualifying round with Morbidelli.

Suzuki's Joan Mir, who won his first MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades by finishing seventh at Valencia last weekend, will start 20th on the grid after a disappointing outing. Having sealed their maiden teams' championship, Suzuki is searching for their first constructors' title since 1982 and are tied with Ducati on 201 points heading into Sunday's race.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, who is set to race for the team's satellite outfit next year, will target his 200th premier class podium finish but the nine-times world champion faces an uphill task starting from 17th on the grid.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi COVID situation: Officials to ensure home isolation norms strictly followed; RT-PCR testing capacity raised to 37,000 per day

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed district health teams to visit patients under home isolation to ensure that they follow all norms, while the RT-PCR testing capacity has been raise...

APEDA organising buyer-seller meets to promote exports: Commerce Ministry

The Commerce Ministry on Saturday said APEDA has organised virtual buyer seller meets during April-October period with potential importing countries such as the UAE, South Korea, and Japan to promote exportsBesides, product specific meets w...

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020