Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Three Swiss team members test positive for COVID-19

Three Swiss national team skiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday's Alpine Ski World Cup parallel giant slalom competition in Lech, Austria, the team said in a statement on Saturday. Loic Meillard, Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt had minimal cold symptoms, the team said, and were in isolation. Other team members had tested negative. Reports: Bradley departs Lakers to sign with Heat

Guard Avery Bradley is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and signing with the Miami Heat, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. The Athletic pegged it as a two-year, $11.6 million deal for Bradley, who turns 30 on Thursday. Medvedev fights off Nadal to set up ATP Finals showdown with Thiem

Rafa Nadal's dream of adding the ATP Finals title to his vast collection of silverware was ended for another year as the Spaniard was beaten 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 by Russian Daniil Medvedev in a sizzling semi-final on Saturday. World number four Medvedev's first career victory over the 20-times Grand Slam champion sent him through to a Sunday showdown against Dominic Thiem who earlier beat Novak Djokovic in another titanic clash. Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to defeat when he trailed 0-4 in the third-set tiebreak but stormed back to claim a 7-5 6-7(10) 7-6(5) victory in just under three hours. Organizers dismiss Australian Open delay 'speculation'

Tennis Australia (TA) dismissed on Saturday media reports claiming the start of the Australian Open is set to be pushed back from January to February or March next year due to COVID-19 protocols in the country. The Herald Sun newspaper reported the year's first Grand Slam risked being deferred even as the organisers discuss quarantine arrangements with the Victoria state government. Swimming: American Dressel sets two short course world records

American Caeleb Dressel set short course world records in the men's 100 metres butterfly and 50 metres freestyle events at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest on Saturday. Dressel, 24, clocked 47.78 seconds in the 100m butterfly, breaking South African Chad le Clos' previous record of 48.08 seconds. Another college football game postponed amid COVID-19 surge in U.S.

Saturday's game between Clemson University and Florida State University was postponed hours before it was set to kick off due to health concerns, the 18th college football game called off this week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the United States. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) said the decision to postpone the Florida State home game against No. 4 Clemson was made after a conference call during which "both teams' medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game." Report: Raptors sign VanVleet to four-year, $85 million deal

The Toronto Raptors re-signed guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, $85 million deal on Saturday, according to a report from The Athletic. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, represents a remarkable payday for VanVleet, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time in what is now known as the G League. He quickly emerged as a valuable backcourt contributor, and he played a key role in the Raptors' run to a championship in 2019. Alpine skiing: Shiffrin climbs podium on return to World Cup circuit

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin marked her return to the Alpine ski World Cup circuit after a gap of 300 days with a second-placed finish in the slalom in Levi, Finland, on Saturday. The 25-year-old American missed last month's season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, with a back injury but showed no signs of the problem, finishing 0.18 seconds behind Slovakia's Petra Vlhova who clocked a total of one minute 50.11 seconds after her two runs. Hayward reportedly signs four-year, $120 million deal with Hornets

Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Charlotte Hornets, according to an ESPN report Saturday. The monster deal punctuates a busy week for Charlotte, which drafted point guard LaMelo Ball at No. 3 overall earlier in the week. Charlotte is coming off a 23-42 campaign and has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons.