Three from Minerva Academy selected to represent India in F4F Programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:15 IST
Kartikay Singh, Aryaveer Singh and Aniket Kullu have been selected as India's representatives for the eighth season of Football For Friendship (F4F) social programme. The three youngsters are part of Minerva Academy Football Club's in-school football development program and have been recommended by the club to participate in the F4F 2020. Kartikay is an U-12 player from St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh. He represented St. Stephen's in various tournaments, plays as a mid-fielder. Aryaveer and Aniket study in St. John's High School, Chandigarh. Aryaveer is a U-12 player while Aniket plays for the U-14 team. They both represented St. John's in numerous school level tournaments and are enthusiastic about the game.

The International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship is implemented by Gazprom since 2013 and supported by FIFA. It aims at developing youth footballers and a healthy lifestyle, as well as promoting tolerance, open-mindedness and respect for different cultures and nationalities between children from across the globe. Ranjit Bajaj, Minerva Academy FC owner said, "We are thrilled to recommend Aryaveer, Aniket and Kartikay for representing India at the F4F." "This programme is a wonderful opportunity for kids to build ties of friendship with their contemporaries from around the world, foster peace and harmony through the beautiful game of football." PTI AH AT AT

