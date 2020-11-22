Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angulo's brace helps Goa hold Bengaluru to 2-2 draw

For Bengaluru, Cleiton Silva (27') and Juanan Gonzalez (57') scored and till the hour mark, Sunil Chhetri's men looked on course for an easy win. Goa dominated possession early on, with Bengaluru happy to sit back and maintain their defensive shape. Bengaluru registered their first shot on goal in the 11th minute when Ashique Kuruniyan cut inside from the left, beating three men, before switching onto his weaker right foot.

PTI | Aarhus | Updated: 22-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 22:19 IST
Angulo's brace helps Goa hold Bengaluru to 2-2 draw

Spanish striker Igor Angulo's double strike scripted FC Goa's spectacular comeback as they held Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League encounter, here on Sunday. For Bengaluru, Cleiton Silva (27') and Juanan Gonzalez (57') scored and till the hour mark, Sunil Chhetri's men looked on course for an easy win.

Goa dominated possession early on, with Bengaluru happy to sit back and maintain their defensive shape. However, both teams failed to create clear-cut opportunities in the opening quarter. Bengaluru registered their first shot on goal in the 11th minute when Ashique Kuruniyan cut inside from the left, beating three men, before switching onto his weaker right foot. However, his tame attempt was comfortably collected by Goa custodian Mohammad Nawaz.

Three minutes before the half-hour mark, the visitors got their lead in unusual fashion, a throw-in creating confusion in the Goa box. Harmanjot Khabra's throw from the left was flicked on towards the face of goal after Jorge Ortiz Mendoza's clearance. Silva was the first to react and headed home to hand Bengaluru the lead. It wasn't until the 45th minute that Goa got their first shot on goal. Seriton Fernandes' cross found Angulo, whose deft flick went straight to Bengaluru keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The visitors made one change after the change of ends, with Deshorn Brown replacing Kristian Opseth. Bengaluru soon doubled their lead and it came through a set-piece again, with Juanan getting on the scoresheet - the club's 100th goal in ISL history. Goa's defence was caught napping as a free-kick by Kuruniyan was nodded on by Brown towards Erik Paartalu.

The Australian headed the ball onto Gonzalez's path. The Spaniard made no mistake from close range and scored on the volley. Goa made two attacking substitutions around the hour mark, bringing on Brandon Fernandes and Alberto Noguera, and soon found their way back in to the contest with two goals from Angulo in the space of three minutes.

Angulo first cut short the deficit with a neat finish (66th) following lovely link-up play between Fernandes and Noguera. The striker then chested a ball into the net for the equaliser (69th )after substitute Alexander Jesuraj played a square pass from the right. Mendoza had a chance to score the winner for Goa in injury time. However, his shot was kept away by Sandhu..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal cops be kept away from 2021 polls: Vijayvargiya

Alleging the collapse of law and order in TMC-ruled West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday demanded that local police be kept away from the next years assembly elections to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a f...

India to host G20 Summit in 2023: Grouping's declaration

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 -- a year later than what was decided earlier. India was earlier slated to host the summit in 2022 with the Osaka declaration of the G20 st...

Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France to 22-15 win over Scotland

France centre Virimi Vakatawa muscled over the line to break open an absorbing clash which saw his side beat a spirited but ultimately toothless Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday and top Group B of the Nations Cup.The hosts struggled ...

Spain to begin vaccination programme in January, Sanchez says

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination program in January and expects to have covered a substantial part of the population within three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.He said Spain and Germany were the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020