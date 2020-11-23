Left Menu
Rugby-France find consistency under new coach Galthie

Updated: 23-11-2020 01:19 IST
Rugby-France find consistency under new coach Galthie

France coach Fabien Galthie praised his team's ability to get results after Les Bleus claimed their third win in a row by beating Scotland 22-15 in the Autumn Nations Cup on Sunday. France, who were suffering from a lack of consistency before Galthie took over this year, have now won six of seven tests under their new coach.

"I'm satisfied by the victory, which is the ultimate goal. And also totally satisfied with the players' behaviour and this series of three wins against Celtic nations," Galthie said with France having also beaten Wales in a friendly and Ireland in a COVID-19 delayed Six Nations finale in October. Centre Virimi Vakatawa scored the only try early in the second half at Murrayfield after combining with winger Vincent Rattez following a lineout.

"It was part of the plan," said Galthie. "We prepare our lineouts according to our opponents. This time it worked, it was a two-pass try that allowed us to score points without spending too much energy."

France will now have to work with a revamped squad for their last Group B match against Italy following an agreement between the federation and the league which allows each player to feature on a maximum of three teamsheets over the autumn tests. "We make do with those rules, this agreement. There is no frustration. We did what we had to do," said Galthie, who will have to do without scrumhalf and Six Nations Player of the Championship, Antoine Dupont, who has already played three tests.

France lead Group B with nine points, having been awarded a 28-0 victory against Fiji after the game was cancelled following a string of COVID-19 cases within the Pacific Islanders' team. Scotland are second on six points and Italy, whom Les Bleus take on at the Stade de France next Saturday, are third one point further adrift.

