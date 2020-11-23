Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Bogdanovic gets $72 million offer sheet from Hawks

Restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has a four-year, $72 million offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, multiple outlets reported Sunday. His current team, the Sacramento Kings, will have 48 hours to match the offer. Streb beats Kisner in playoff to win RSM Classic

Robert Streb birdied the second playoff hole to beat Kevin Kisner and win the RSM Classic on Sunday in a battle of past champions at Georgia's Sea Island Golf Club. Streb, who claimed his only PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic in 2014, returned to the winner's circle in spectacular style as his approach on 18 left him with a tap-in birdie for the victory as Kisner, the 2015 champion, settled for par. Report: Jazz G Mitchell agrees to $163 million max extension

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163 million, ESPN reported Sunday. The value could increase to $195 million by meeting certain incentives, the player's agents told the network. Koolhof and Mektic claim ATP Finals doubles title

Dutch-Croatian duo Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic claimed their first title together by winning the ATP Finals on Sunday, edging Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 3-6 10-5. The fifth seeds, in their maiden season together, had lost in their other two finals, including at the U.S. Open, but it proved a case of third time lucky. Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London's last ATP Finals on Sunday. Thiem was on course to become the first Austrian to win the title, following on from his recent U.S. Open triumph, but the relentless Medvedev turned the tide to strike a blow for the new generation striving to shake up the tennis hierarchy. Hansen claims maiden European Tour win at Joburg Open

Denmark’s Joachim Hansen carded a bogey-free final round of 67 to claim his maiden win on the European Tour with a two-shot victory in the Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Sunday. The 30-year-old had been tied with overnight leader Wilco Nienaber (69) at 19 under-par on the 17th tee, but when the South African bogeyed the final two holes, Hansen kept his cool to claim the trophy. Wizards re-sign F Bertans to five-year, $80 million deal

Free agent forward Davis Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million deal to remain with the Washington Wizards. The contract includes an early termination option after the fourth year, the player's agent told ESPN. Organisers optimistic for Australian Open despite coronavirus measures

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has moved to allay fears the season-opening tennis grand slam and its buildup tournaments could be hampered by strict biosecurity protocols to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tiley said on Sunday that Tennis Australia was still "doing everything we can to finalise the summer of tennis as soon as possible" after the Victorian state government said this week nothing had been confirmed around the tournaments. Knicks re-sign starting PG Payton, add Noel

Two days after being among a group of six players released by the New York Knicks, the team agreed to re-sign starting point guard Elfrid Payton to a one-year, $5 million contract for next season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The Knicks also agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with center Nerlens Noel, according to multiple reports. Dressel and Peaty smash own world records at ISL finals

World and Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel and Adam Peaty smashed their own short course world records on the final day of the International Swimming League (ISL) season in Budapest on Sunday. American Dressel, who last Monday became the first man to swim the 100m Individual Medley in under 50 seconds, sliced a further six tenths off his record of 49.88 with a new best of 49.28.