Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salah to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus

In a major boost to Liverpool, the club's manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah has tested negative for coronavirus and will resume training on Monday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:13 IST
Salah to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In a major boost to Liverpool, the club's manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah has tested negative for coronavirus and will resume training on Monday. Liverpool defeated Leicester City 3-0 in the Premier League and after the match, Klopp gave the update on Salah.

"That's what I've heard, yes, it [was] negative today. I think he is from now on pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow we have the UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "He can now train with us tomorrow, that's it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us," he added.

Salah had tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. Also, with this dominating win over Leicester City, Liverpool set a new club record for their longest unbeaten streak at home. Their recent win means that Liverpool have now gone 64 Premier League games without defeat at home.

This Reds team have now moved clear of the previous best of 63 successive league matches without a loss at Anfield under Bob Paisley between 1978 and 1981. In addition, the victory moved Liverpool up to second place on the Premier League table with 20 points, behind Tottenham on goal difference. Liverpool will now take on Atalanta in the Champions League on November 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last years anti-government protests. Won...

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

As instances of phishing, fraud and unauthorised access by cybercriminals become increasingly more commonplace in New Zealand, a newly-launched tool is assisting small and medium businesses around the country with a way to fight back, with ...

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Shares of Reliance Industries RIL jumped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Competition Commission approved the companys proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group. Futu...

Delhi govt lifts order to shut Punjabi Basti, Janata markets for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Delhi government has lifted the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect. The Union Territory UT government had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of violations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020