Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Sandesh Jhingan looking forward to first-ever Kolkata derby experience

Ahead of the Indian Super League's (ISL) first-ever Kolkata derby, ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back Sandesh Jhingan said his main aim will be to get the three points against SC East Bengal as the two sides are set to lock horns in the 'big game' on Friday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:01 IST
ISL 7: Sandesh Jhingan looking forward to first-ever Kolkata derby experience
ATK Mohun Bagan footballer Sandesh Jhingan (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Super League's (ISL) first-ever Kolkata derby, ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back Sandesh Jhingan said his main aim will be to get the three points against SC East Bengal as the two sides are set to lock horns in the 'big game' on Friday. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start in the seventh season of ISL after defeating Kerala Blasters on November 20.

Meanwhile, New entrants SC East Bengal will make their ISL debut playing in one of the oldest rivalries in Asian football on November 27 when they face ATK Mohun Bagan. "I have never had the chance to watch a Kolkata derby live at the stadium. It is one of the biggest derbies in the world. As footballers, you want to be a part of such big games on big stages, so I am looking forward to it. I do not look deep into the magnitude of the game, whether it's the Kolkata derby or any other match, it's all the same. All are important, so I do not let emotions get to me," Jhingan said in an official statement.

Ahead of the game, Jhingan is concentrating on ensuring his team goes back from the game with all three points. "The derby has a rich history and its roots run deep in Indian football. Now, hopefully, I get a chance to be part of it," said Jhingan.

"The Kolkata derby is good for Indian football and the fans, but we live in the present and I have to do my job, just like the rest of the team - to get the three points and the clean sheet," he added. The centre-back is no stranger to big games -- he has played in two ISL finals apart from numerous important matches for the national team. Handling pressure has never been a problem for him and he doesn't expect the Kolkata derby to be any different.

"Being part of a champion team puts extra pressure but I like to enjoy the responsibility as it shows you have something in you, that's why people have expectations from you, as you can deliver," said Jhingan. The Red and Golds have undergone an overhaul this season, acquiring experienced Indian players alongside reputed foreign recruits, and are looking to waste no time in establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the league. Defending champions ATKMB though have a strong, deep squad, and are touted to be favourites for the contest. Jhingan believes Fowler's side will be difficult to predict, as they are yet to play a game.

"We are a set team, so it gives them an idea of our strengths and weaknesses. They have a new team and are unpredictable. We don't know what they are going to provide us," said Jhingan. "There are responsibilities on us but we believe in our system and our coach, I am sure he will have a perfect plan for this game," he signed-off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's proposed Venus mission attracts international payload proposals

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO has short-listed 20 space-based experiment proposals, including from France, for its proposed Venus orbiter mission Shukrayaan to study the planet for more than four years. These include collabora...

SC extends parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict for medical check up

The Supreme Court Monday extended by a week the parole of A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for undergoing medical check up. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Ras...

Facing flak, LDF govt puts on hold controversial Kerala Police Act amendment

The CPIM-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala on Monday put on hold implementation of the controversial amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was no...

Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated

The midday arrival of a school bus at Cyliss Castillos home on the remote edge of a mesa breaks up the long days of boredom and isolation for the high school senior. The driver hands over food in white plastic bags, collects Castillos schoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020