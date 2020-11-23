Left Menu
Didn't like what I saw: Conte on Inter Milan's come-from-behind win

Despite securing a win over Torino, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said he did not like what he saw, adding that it was not his team's best approach and they should have been more determined.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:42 IST
Antonio Conte (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Despite securing a win over Torino, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said he did not like what he saw, adding that it was not his team's best approach and they should have been more determined. Inter Milan went down 0-2 in the match before making a stunning comeback to claim a 4-2 win in the Serie A clash here on Sunday. Romelu Lukaku netted twice while Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez scored one goal each to hand Inter Milan a win.

"We need to analyse how we played throughout in an attentive and detailed way. Our approach wasn't the best, I didn't like what I saw. We should have been more ferocious and determined, Torino played in this fashion and we lost many duels," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying. The manager, however, praised the team for their comeback in the second half.

"In the second half, however, we showed that we have something big in our locker, including in terms of our character: being 2-0 down could have destroyed us," he said. "It was not easy, and I would like to compliment the guys on the reaction they displayed. We managed to score four goals and fight back, but we need to show a ruthless side at the right time. We also need to work hard to raise our concentration levels," Conte added.

Inter Milan are placed in the fifth spot in the Serie A table with 15 points from eight games. The club will now take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on November 26. (ANI)

