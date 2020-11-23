Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lampard not getting carried away by Chelsea's Premier League form

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is pleased with his side's strong start to the Premier League season but said they have a long way to go to match the standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool in previous campaigns.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:23 IST
Soccer-Lampard not getting carried away by Chelsea's Premier League form

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is pleased with his side's strong start to the Premier League season but said they have a long way to go to match the standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool in previous campaigns. Chelsea went top of the league briefly on Saturday with 2-0 victory at Newcastle United before dropping back to third after Tottenham Hotspur's win over Manchester City and Liverpool's win over Leicester City.

"After eight or nine games, it would be easy to get excited about being in a lofty position but I'm not going to smile too much," Lampard told Chelsea's website. "We're in a decent position but doing that consistently over a big period is the next step for us now.

"The first port of call this year was to close the gap on Man City and Liverpool, who have set different levels of consistency through a season," Lampard added. "We are improving but we cannot get carried away. We have to try to reach those levels but I'm happy with where we're at right now."

Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday with German playmaker Kai Havertz set to return after completing his period of isolation following a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month. "Kai is a naturally fit boy so I hope to have him travelling with us to Rennes and maybe he'll get some minutes," Lampard said.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 held for raping, molesting Mumbai-based event manager

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old Mumbai-based freelance event manager in Delhis Aerocity area, police said on Monday. They have been identified as Sandeep Mehta 57 and Naveen Dawar 47, both eatery...

Venezuela gets over 5 million doses of 3-in-1 vaccines from UNICEF: President Maduro

Caracas Venezuela, November 23 ANISputnik Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio, and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF, Venezuelan President Nic...

'We are all together': Amitabh Bachchan shares Monday motivation with 'off to work' post

Penning down his Monday thoughts, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational post for his fans and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on social medi...

First Americans could be vaccinated next month: House vaccine chief

The first Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could be as early as the second week of December, according to the White House vaccine czar. American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech submitted an application to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020