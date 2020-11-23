Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: India has talent to fill 'big hole' created by Rohit's absence, says Warner

Australia batsman David Warner feels Rohit Sharma's absence is a big loss for the Indian team but asserted that the visitors are well equipped to have in-form replacements.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:04 IST
Ind vs Aus: India has talent to fill 'big hole' created by Rohit's absence, says Warner
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman David Warner feels Rohit Sharma's absence is a big loss for the Indian team but asserted that the visitors are well equipped to have in-form replacements. Rohit is currently at NCA in Bengaluru undergoing rehabilitation for the hamstring injury sustained in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai Indians skipper has been rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad. "He's a big piece of their team they're going to be missing, but they've got great in-form guys, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank [Agarwal]. These guys played in the IPL, so you've got guys in good touch and great talent and depth in Indian cricket to take that position of Rohit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

"He's a big hole in their team up the top, but you've got guys who can replace him who are in form that will do a good enough job, if not better, as we saw in India," he added. Also, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

India and Australia will square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin in Sydney from November 27. After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest at Adelaide Oval.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet takes swipe at UP govt over proposed law against 'love jihad'

With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against love jihad, noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders o...

2 held for raping, molesting Mumbai-based event manager

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old Mumbai-based freelance event manager in Delhis Aerocity area, police said on Monday. They have been identified as Sandeep Mehta 57 and Naveen Dawar 47, both eatery...

Venezuela gets over 5 million doses of 3-in-1 vaccines from UNICEF: President Maduro

Caracas Venezuela, November 23 ANISputnik Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio, and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF, Venezuelan President Nic...

'We are all together': Amitabh Bachchan shares Monday motivation with 'off to work' post

Penning down his Monday thoughts, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational post for his fans and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on social medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020