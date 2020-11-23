Soccer-FIFA ban African football head for five years after ethics investigation

The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body. Ahmad, who is president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), had intended to stand in an election in March in which he would have faced a number of challengers.

FIFA said in a statement the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad guilty of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds. FIFA had "sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years," it said.

It also fined him 200,000 Swiss francs ($200,000). Ahmad declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.