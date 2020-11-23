Left Menu
Don't think will play BBL while I'm playing for Australia still: Warner

23-11-2020
Australia's opening batsman David Warner (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia opening batsman David Warner on Monday revealed that he would not be returning to play Big Bash League (IPL) as long as he plays international cricket. When the BBL began, Warner was seen as one of its major players, but after his international career started flourishing in the same season, he has been absent from the tournament for the past seven years.

"It's difficult for us players to play all three forms, even if there is a window, you've got to have that break, because you're going full tilt into summer as well, there's no off-season for us. Personally, I've got three kids at home and a wife that I owe my time to as well," ESPNCricinfo quoted Warner as saying. "So playing all three forms, that's very difficult to be able to do that, and I don't think I'll play while I'm playing for Australia still -- that's honestly speaking," he added.

Last week, Cricket Australia had introduced three new rule innovations (Power Surge, X-Factor Player, and Bash Boost) that will be implemented in the upcoming edition of BBL. Commenting on these changes, Warner said: "I think the most important thing is if you can get the Australian players and the best international players coming out to play in that, that would probably fix that sort of issue with what they're trying to tinker with the rules."

"The rules that have come out, I understand the reasoning why they're bringing it out. Do we need to tinker with it? Personally, I don't think we do, I think it's just about getting the right people to come out and play, the right access to players to play, the Australian contracted players," he added. Every club will get to play in front of their home crowd subject to the public health situation, Cricket Australia announced on Monday while confirming the venues for the upcoming BBL season.

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the tournament opener on December 10.

