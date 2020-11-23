Sports News Roundup: Koolhof and Mektic claim ATP Finals doubles title; Streb beats Kisner in playoff to win RSM Classic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Celtics, Tatum agree to $195 million max extension

The Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum have agreed to a five-year, $195 million max extension, ESPN reported Sunday. The deal could approach $200 million with All-NBA escalators, per the report. The extension takes effect for the 2021-22 season, as the 22-year-old has a year remaining on his rookie contract.

NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons

Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and the host New Orleans Saints won their seventh consecutive game by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 on Sunday afternoon. Hill made his first NFL start at quarterback as Drew Brees began at least a three-game absence due to rib and lung injuries. Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and had scoring runs of 2 and 10 yards among his team-high 51 rushing yards as the NFC South-leading Saints improved to 8-2.

Streb beats Kisner in playoff to win RSM Classic

Robert Streb birdied the second playoff hole to beat Kevin Kisner and win the RSM Classic on Sunday in a battle of past champions at Georgia's Sea Island Golf Club. Streb, who claimed his only PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic in 2014, returned to the winner's circle in spectacular style as his approach on 18 left him with a tap-in birdie for the victory as Kisner, the 2015 champion, settled for par.

Report: Jazz G Mitchell agrees to $163 million max extension

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163 million, ESPN reported Sunday. The value could increase to $195 million by meeting certain incentives, the player's agents told the network.

Koolhof and Mektic claim ATP Finals doubles title

Dutch-Croatian duo Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic claimed their first title together by winning the ATP Finals on Sunday, edging Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 3-6 10-5. The fifth seeds, in their maiden season together, had lost in their other two finals, including at the U.S. Open, but it proved a case of third time lucky.

Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London's last ATP Finals on Sunday. Thiem was on course to become the first Austrian to win the title, following on from his recent U.S. Open triumph, but the relentless Medvedev turned the tide to strike a blow for the new generation striving to shake up the tennis hierarchy.

Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers

NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said. The switch comes after a stellar season from Harrell, who averaged career-highs of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

FIFA ban African football head for five years after ethics investigation

The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body. Ahmad, who is president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), had intended to stand in an election in March in which he would have faced a number of challengers.

Hamilton a fantastic ambassador, deserves a knighthood: Hill

Lewis Hamilton has been breaking down barriers since he arrived in Formula One and deserves a knighthood for his achievements on and off the track, former world champion Damon Hill has said. Hamilton, the most successful grand prix racer of all time and the only Black driver in F1, sealed a record-equalling seventh world title with his victory in Turkey this month, fuelling expectations of a knighthood. Dressel and Peaty smash own world records at ISL finals

World and Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel and Adam Peaty smashed their own short course world records on the final day of the International Swimming League (ISL) season in Budapest on Sunday. American Dressel, who last Monday became the first man to swim the 100m Individual Medley in under 50 seconds, sliced a further six tenths off his record of 49.88 with a new best of 49.28.