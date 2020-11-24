Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI mourns demise of former Kerala cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday condoled the death of former Kerala first-class cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:00 IST
BCCI mourns demise of former Kerala cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair
Board of Control for Cricket in India logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday condoled the death of former Kerala first-class cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair. The 79-year-old passed away on November 21 at Houston in the United States of America (USA).

CK Bhaskaran Nair, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer, was born in 1941 in Thalassery and played 42 First-Class matches in a 12-year career spanning from 1957 to 1969. He picked 106 wickets, which included 5 five-wicket hauls. He also scored 580 runs, with the highest score of 76*. "The BCCI mourns the death of Dr. CK Bhaskaran Nair. The 79-year-old passed away on 21st November 2020 at Houston in the United States of America (USA)," the Board said in an official statement.

CK Bhaskaran Nair was one of the key members of the Kerala team which had the likes of George Abraham, Balan Pandit, Santi Aaron, Acharath Babu, Kelappan Thampuran, D Ram, RV Thampuran, and H Devaraj. He was a part of the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-led Indian squad which played against Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) in 1965. A right-arm medium-fast bowler, CK Bhaskaran Nair, bowled 18 overs in that match and got two wickets, conceding 51 runs.

After finishing his cricket career, he practised Medicine in the USA. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums

Premier League on Tuesday welcomed the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnsons announcement on the return of fans into the stadiums. Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and therefore we welcome the Prime Ministers a...

COVID: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official.

COVID Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official....

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020