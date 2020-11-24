Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's A-League banking on open borders for next season

Australia's A-League is set to kick off next month with organizers predicting domestic borders will be open and the only club that needs to be relocated because of COVID-19 restrictions is the New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:35 IST
Australia's A-League banking on open borders for next season

Australia's A-League is set to kick off next month with organizers predicting domestic borders will be open and the only club that needs to be relocated because of COVID-19 restrictions is the New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix. The soccer season schedule was released Tuesday and features games in four states in the opening two rounds, expanding to Western Australia in the third.

Western Sydney Wanderers will get the season started against expansion club Macarthur FC in Parramatta on Dec. 27, and defending champion Sydney FC will open against Melbourne City on Dec. 30. The Wellington Phoenix has been listed to play its home games at Wollongong, south of Sydney, but could possibly return to New Zealand if international border restrictions are eased. The Phoenix will open the season away against Brisbane Roar and then host Sydney FC in Wollongong on Jan. 2.

The Phoenix spent almost three months in exile in Australia to complete the 2019-20 season and, after a break in New Zealand, assembled near Sydney again earlier this month. The various domestic border restrictions in Australia's eastern states are set to lifted on Dec. 1 following the recovery in Melbourne from a second save of the coronavirus which shut down Victoria state for several months.

The Western Australia-based Perth Glory don't have a scheduled home game until Jan. 16. “This has been one of the most challenging fixture processes we've ever been involved in because of the continually evolving restrictions, but our priority has always been bringing the best football to fans in the safest way, working with all our stakeholders to do so,” Football Federation Australia's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke said.

The women's and men's leagues will open on the same day, with a double-header involving Wanderers and Melbourne City in the W-League along with the Wanderers against Macarthur in the A-League. The start of the soccer season will compete for attention with the traditional summer sports highlights in Australia, including the Boxing Day cricket test between Australia and India in Melbourne and the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race starting Dec. 26, and potentially some international tennis.

The regular season is set to finish on May 31. The previous A-League season started on Oct. 11, 2019 and, because of a four-month shutdown, wasn't completed until Aug. 30 when Sydney FC beat Melbourne City 1-0 in the grand final.

Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory are in Qatar this week aiming to complete the group stage of the Asian Champions League. A 14-day hotel quarantine will be enforced when players and staff return to Australia..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case: Officials.

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case Officials....

Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday vowed to defend the democratic islands sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of domestically-developed submarines, a key project supported by the United States to counter neighbouring Chin...

Study suggests Green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

While the plant-based diet called - the Mediterranean diet, has been proved helpful in preventing heart diseases and strokes, recent research has found that the Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing even more plant matter and very l...

V-Trans Announces the Starting of Its Operations to SAARC Countries on the 62nd Foundation Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India V-Trans India Ltd, an integrated logistics service provider and one of the most popular logistics and cargo management company in the country, has announced the starting of its operations to S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020