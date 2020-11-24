Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Masks required for players on sidelines as league enhances COVID-19 protocols

Violations by players and/or staff will result in accountability measures being imposed upon the club," the NFL said. The league added that the maximum number of players permitted to travel to road games would be reduced to 62 and access to club facilities would be limited for non-essential personnel.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:56 IST
NFL-Masks required for players on sidelines as league enhances COVID-19 protocols

Players in the National Football League (NFL) must wear masks on the sidelines unless they have their helmet on and are preparing to enter the game, the league said on Monday as it unveiled an enhanced set of COVID-19 protocols. In a memo distributed to teams, the NFL also outlined increased safety regulations for play-callers and said post-game interactions between players and staff would be limited.

Players that failed to comply would be subject to discipline, the league said. "Clubs are required to enforce these rules. Violations by players and/or staff will result in accountability measures being imposed upon the club," the NFL said.

The league added that the maximum number of players permitted to travel to road games would be reduced to 62 and access to club facilities would be limited for non-essential personnel. From Week 13, all members of a team's traveling party must wear N95 or KN95 masks on team planes and buses, it said.

The new guidance was issued on the same day multiple players, including Baltimore Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial; China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moon and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trialSiemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn have started developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trains and a filling station which will be ...

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case: Officials.

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case Officials....

Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday vowed to defend the democratic islands sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of domestically-developed submarines, a key project supported by the United States to counter neighbouring Chin...

Study suggests Green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

While the plant-based diet called - the Mediterranean diet, has been proved helpful in preventing heart diseases and strokes, recent research has found that the Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing even more plant matter and very l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020