Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Baxter wants 'better' performance from Odisha FC after defeat

After suffering a defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said that they want to give their fans a "better viewing" than the one they saw against Hyderabad FC.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:13 IST
ISL 7: Baxter wants 'better' performance from Odisha FC after defeat
Head Coach of Odisha FC Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said that they want to give their fans a "better viewing" than the one they saw against Hyderabad FC. Hyderabad FC started their 2020-21 ISL campaign in style with a 1-0 win against Odisha FC on Monday. It was Hyderabad's first win against Odisha; it was also their first-ever clean sheet in the history of the league.

As the ISL is taking behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, Baxter also said he misses the fans. "We certainly miss our fans. We would like to give them a better viewing than the one they saw this evening. That is the challenge we have," Baxter said in the post-match press conference.

Aridane Santana had scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the 35th minute and helped his team get all three points. Analysing the game, Baxter said: "I don't think we got enough pre-season practice. I'm no different from the other coaches, we would all like to have had more time with our players. I think the fact that we were chasing the game once we gave away the penalty, the frustration that crept in that resulted in a few challenges, that's probably the reason." (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial; China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moon and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trialSiemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn have started developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trains and a filling station which will be ...

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case: Officials.

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case Officials....

Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday vowed to defend the democratic islands sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of domestically-developed submarines, a key project supported by the United States to counter neighbouring Chin...

Study suggests Green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

While the plant-based diet called - the Mediterranean diet, has been proved helpful in preventing heart diseases and strokes, recent research has found that the Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing even more plant matter and very l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020