ISL 7: Baxter wants 'better' performance from Odisha FC after defeat

After suffering a defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said that they want to give their fans a "better viewing" than the one they saw against Hyderabad FC. Hyderabad FC started their 2020-21 ISL campaign in style with a 1-0 win against Odisha FC on Monday. It was Hyderabad's first win against Odisha; it was also their first-ever clean sheet in the history of the league.

As the ISL is taking behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, Baxter also said he misses the fans. "We certainly miss our fans. We would like to give them a better viewing than the one they saw this evening. That is the challenge we have," Baxter said in the post-match press conference.

Aridane Santana had scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the 35th minute and helped his team get all three points. Analysing the game, Baxter said: "I don't think we got enough pre-season practice. I'm no different from the other coaches, we would all like to have had more time with our players. I think the fact that we were chasing the game once we gave away the penalty, the frustration that crept in that resulted in a few challenges, that's probably the reason." (ANI)