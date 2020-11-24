Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seifert's best days are certainly in front of him, reckons McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum feels batsman Tim Seifert has improved his game so much that his best days are certainly in front of him.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:02 IST
Seifert's best days are certainly in front of him, reckons McCullum
Wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert (Photo/BlackCaps twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum feels batsman Tim Seifert has improved his game so much that his best days are certainly in front of him. Seifert has played only three ODIs for New Zealand and is yet to make a debut in the longest format of the game.

The wicket-keeper batsman was a part of CPL title winners Trinbago Knight Riders under coach McCullum and then he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders, also coached by McCullum, as a replacement player. McCullum feels 'special talent' Seifert possess what it takes to becomes New Zealand's next big star.

"His game is very similar to mine. At the same age, he's ahead of where I was as a batter at the same time, and in a wicketkeeping point of view, he's really improved in a short space of time that he was with Trinidad in the CPL and Kolkata in the IPL. He continues to impress and I think he's in for a breakout season for the Black Caps," ESPNcricinfo quoted McCullum as saying. "Yes, I do [see Seifert as a long-term player]. He's a special talent. To see how quickly someone can improve and develop skills and his attitude and how much he wants in this game is something to behold. If he gets the opportunity and can take it early on, he can put some pressure on the incumbents in other forms of the game as well," he added.

Seifert, who is a first-choice wicket-keeper, will be seen in action when New Zealand lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I on Friday in Auckland. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Another Korea national team staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Another staff member from South Koreas national football team has tested positive for COVID-19, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections within the set-up to 11. RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and Ulsan Hyundai ...

S Korea reports 349 more COVID-19 cases, 31,353 in total

Seoul South Korea, November 24 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 349 more cases of COVID-19 as of early Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 31,353. The daily caseload rose above 300 after reco...

Russia registers 24,326 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, November 24 ANISputnik Russia has registered 24,326 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 25,173 the day before, bringing the total to 2,138,828, the federal response center said on Tuesday. In the past 24...

Uganda: Nsibirwa calls for more efforts to address youth unemployment

It is the time to address Ugandas unemployment rate before its too late, said Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, according to a report New Vision.Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda warned Uganda of a big youth unemployment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020