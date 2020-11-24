Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: No stopping Jadeja as all-rounder works on fitness

Ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:45 IST
Ind vs Aus: No stopping Jadeja as all-rounder works on fitness
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field. It has been more than 10 days since the Indian cricket team arrived in Australia for the long multi-format tour. While the squad remains in quarantine, the boys have been training simultaneously both with the white and red ball.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday was seen working hard on his agility. Jadeja, who is famous for his rocket-arm throws from the deep, is also known as one of the fittest guys in the team and was seen working on improving his fitness further. "Come rain with rain or shine, the hustle never stops. @imjadeja #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The ODI series gets underway this Friday.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest. (ANI)

