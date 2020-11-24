Left Menu
Santo 'happy and very proud' of Wolves after 1-1 draw against Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he is "happy and very proud" of his team after they witnessed a draw against Southampton.

Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo/ Wolves Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he is "happy and very proud" of his team after they witnessed a draw against Southampton. Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League here on Tuesday.

Theo Walcott scored the opening goal of the match, putting Southampton ahead. However, Wolves managed to level the scores with the help of Pedro Neto's strike in the 75th minute. "In the first-half we wanted to play better, but Southampton are a very good team. They press very well, they played very good. We were better second-half, reacted well to the goal," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"We wanted to go for it and created chances. At the same time, we were very aggressive, on the moment that Southampton could counter-attack, we stopped them. I'm happy and very proud of the boys," he added. Wolves are currently placed on the ninth spot on the Premier League table with 14 points from nine games.

The club will next take on Arsenal on November 30. (ANI)

