Diamond League track series plans for 14 meets in 2021

The Diamond League track and field series will visit 14 cities in 2021 to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic limited the traditional meets this year. A meet on July 13 in London would be the last Diamond League stop before Olympic track events in Tokyo.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:33 IST
The Diamond League track and field series will visit 14 cities in 2021 to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic limited the traditional meets this year. Organizers said Tuesday the series is scheduled to start on May 23 in Rabat, Morocco, take a one-month break for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, and end with a Sept. 8-9 meet in Zurich.

“The calendar is strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021,” organizers said in a statement. A meet on July 13 in London would be the last Diamond League stop before Olympic track events in Tokyo. The first post-Olympics meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Shanghai. A second meet in China is scheduled for Aug. 22 at a venue to be confirmed.

The only meet in North America is set for Aug. 21 in Eugene, Oregon, at the revamped Hayward Field — the host of next world championships in 2022..

