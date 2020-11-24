Left Menu
Development News Edition

Learned few things from previous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the side has learned 'few things' from their previous 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League ahead of the rematch at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:45 IST
Learned few things from previous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir, says Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the side has learned 'few things' from their previous 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League ahead of the rematch at Old Trafford on Wednesday. "We learned a few things. Obviously that Istanbul are a good team. The Turkish champions away from home is never an easy game. We've experienced that many times at Man United. So many times we've had their fans as well to contend with," United's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying."This time we didn't have the fans but it was just a contest between two teams and they caught us on the break too many times, especially first half where they had two goals we should have avoided. They had one or two other moments as well," he added.

United still sit at top of Group H and only need four points from the remaining three fixtures to qualify for the knockout stages. Midfielder Paul Pogba's availability for the clash against Turkish champions is still doubtful but he is doing good informed Solskjaer.

"We hope that the lads will recover quickly. Luke [Shaw] is out, Phil Jones is obviously out still. Jesse [Lingard] is still self-isolating because he's been in contact with a COVID positive [person]. He'll be back soon. Apart from that, we have one or two little niggles that we'll have to make a decision on towards the end. I hope Paul is going to be available," the boss said. "He trained this morning. [He was] still a little bit uncomfortable and [there was] some pain so we'll make a decision on that in the morning," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC directs actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister to appear before police on January 8

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the police on January 8 in connection with FIR lodged alleging she tried to create a divide between communities with her social m...

Czech PM Babis wants free COVID-19 tests for all before Christmas

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he aimed to offer free antigen testing for COVID-19 by Christmas for any citizens who want it. The Czech Republic has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe in the second wave of the ...

Deep depression off TN intensifies into cyclonic storm, to cross coast on Wednesday

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone and is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a severe storm on Wednesday. The official machinery has been put on high alert in Tamil Nadu and the nei...

India's score on protecting minority investors has slipped, need to sharpen focus: Finmin official

Indias score on protection of minority investors compiled by the World Bank as part of the Ease of Doing Business rankings has slipped recently and there is a need for stakeholders to improve on this aspect, a senior finance ministry offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020