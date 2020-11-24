Learned few things from previous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the side has learned 'few things' from their previous 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League ahead of the rematch at Old Trafford on Wednesday. "We learned a few things. Obviously that Istanbul are a good team. The Turkish champions away from home is never an easy game. We've experienced that many times at Man United. So many times we've had their fans as well to contend with," United's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying."This time we didn't have the fans but it was just a contest between two teams and they caught us on the break too many times, especially first half where they had two goals we should have avoided. They had one or two other moments as well," he added.

United still sit at top of Group H and only need four points from the remaining three fixtures to qualify for the knockout stages. Midfielder Paul Pogba's availability for the clash against Turkish champions is still doubtful but he is doing good informed Solskjaer.

"We hope that the lads will recover quickly. Luke [Shaw] is out, Phil Jones is obviously out still. Jesse [Lingard] is still self-isolating because he's been in contact with a COVID positive [person]. He'll be back soon. Apart from that, we have one or two little niggles that we'll have to make a decision on towards the end. I hope Paul is going to be available," the boss said. "He trained this morning. [He was] still a little bit uncomfortable and [there was] some pain so we'll make a decision on that in the morning," he added. (ANI)