Lyon starts defense of Women's Champions League at Juventus

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:14 IST
Lyon starts defense of Women's Champions League at Juventus

Five-time defending champion Lyon will start its UEFA Women's Champions League campaign against Juventus after the round of 32 pairings were drawn on Tuesday. Lyon, the European champion seven times in the past 10 years, will play the first leg in Turin on Dec. 9 or 10 and host the return the following week.

This edition is a last-32 knockout bracket before the format changes to a 16-team group stage next season. Wolfsburg, runner-up in two of the past three seasons, was drawn away first against Spartak Subotica of Serbia.

In other pairings, it was: Benfica vs. Chelsea, Ajax vs. Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona. Glasgow City, a quarterfinalist last season, is away first against Sparta Prague. Manchester City was drawn away to Gothenburg, where the final is scheduled on May 16.

