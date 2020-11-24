Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Thapa first Indian goalscorer this season as Chennaiyin beat Jamshedpur 2-1

Anirudh Thapa's early strike coupled with a penalty from Esmael Goncalves (26') gave Chennaiyin FC a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan here on Tuesday.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:27 IST
ISL 7: Thapa first Indian goalscorer this season as Chennaiyin beat Jamshedpur 2-1
Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Anirudh Thapa's early strike coupled with a penalty from Esmael Goncalves (26') gave Chennaiyin FC a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan here on Tuesday. Last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis (37') pulled one back but a string of misses ensured that Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle started the season with a defeat to the team he managed last season.

Thapa got the game off to an electrifying start, scoring in the very first minute. Rafael Crivellaro won the ball and found Goncalves on the right flank. His low cross was powered into the net by the midfielder, the exuberance of his celebration matching that of his finish. The next few minutes made it evident what sort of a game this was going to be. Jamshedpur's English defender Peter Hartley wasted a golden opportunity to draw his team level in the 7th minute and headed a free-kick wide off. Three minutes later, Goncalves found himself one on one with opposing custodian TP Rehenesh but failed to find the target.

Lallianzuala Chhangte missed a chance to score in the 20th minute. His first touch, as he received Crivellaro's excellent pass, took the ball away and the subsequent effort was pushed behind by Rehenesh. But he made amends five minutes later, drawing a push from Isaac Vanmalsawma inside the box and winning a penalty. Goncalves did not make a mistake from the spot. Chennaiyin enjoyed a spell of domination soon after the second goal. With Hartley off injured, Jamshedpur's defence looked to be there for the taking. But a familiar face had different ideas. In the 37th minute, Valskis headed in Jackichand Singh's cross and reacted with folded hands, almost as if he was apologising to fans of his former team.

The second half started off where the first had left off with both teams creating chances in the first ten minutes. Chennaiyin forward Jakub Sylvestr wasted the best of them, firing a Chhangte cross over the bar. At the other end, Jamshedpur were pushing hard for the equaliser. Stephen Eze should have headed home in the 64th minute but missed the target while Jackichand failed to capitalise on an error by Chennaiyin keeper Vishal Kaith four minutes later. Jamshedpur were left to rue their misses as Chennaiyin held on for the win. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

The United States pledged 600 million in civilian aid to Afghanistan next year at a key donor conference on Tuesday, but made half of it conditional on progress in U.S.-brokered peace talks underway with the Taliban. Dozens of nations, inte...

Once BJP wins GHMC polls, we will conduct surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas: Bandi Sanjay

The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Chief Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani vot...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rally to records as U.S. political uncertainty ebbs

Stocks hit record highs on Tuesday while bitcoin and oil prices also rose as political uncertainty subsided after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to begin his transition to the White House. Short of spelling out his d...

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq dies in Lucknow hospital

Prominent Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died in Lucknow on Monday. He was 83Maulana Sadiq breathed his last at around 10.00 pm at a private hospital here, his son Kalbe Sibtain said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020