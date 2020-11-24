Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Former France and Stade Francais winger Dominici has died

Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the country's best wingers, has died aged 48, his former rugby club said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the death of Christophe Dominici," Stade Francais said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:33 IST
Rugby-Former France and Stade Francais winger Dominici has died

Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the country's best wingers, has died aged 48, his former rugby club said on Tuesday.

"It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the death of Christophe Dominici," Stade Francais said in a statement. Dominici won 67 caps for France between 1998 and 2007, scoring a memorable try in France's stunning 43-31 victory against New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup.

He started his club career at RC La Valette in 1991 before joining Toulon in 1993 and Stade Francais in 1997 until he ended his career 11 years later. He won five French national titles with Stade Francais and four Six Nations titles with Les Bleus, including two grand slams in 1998 and 2004.

"So much sadness. Christophe Dominici was an immense player, an artist, a funambulist. His sudden death is a shock," sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said. "I'm devastated. With his crappy physique, he beat all the best defences in the world. It really sucks to lose him at 48," his former France and Stade Francais team mate Sylvain Marconnet said.

Also Read: French unemployment surges to 2-year high of 9.0% in third quarter

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Sikkims COVID-19 tally rose to 4,777 on Tuesday as 41 new infections were reported in the last 24-hours, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 102 with two more fatalities, state Information Education and Communi...

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

The United States pledged 600 million in civilian aid to Afghanistan next year at a key donor conference on Tuesday, but made half of it conditional on progress in U.S.-brokered peace talks underway with the Taliban. Dozens of nations, inte...

Once BJP wins GHMC polls, we will conduct surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas: Bandi Sanjay

The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Chief Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani vot...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rally to records as U.S. political uncertainty ebbs

Stocks hit record highs on Tuesday while bitcoin and oil prices also rose as political uncertainty subsided after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to begin his transition to the White House. Short of spelling out his d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020