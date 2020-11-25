Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sevilla reach Champions League last 16 with 2-1 win at Krasnodar

The result left Europa League holders Sevilla second in the group on 10 points from four games, behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference and nine ahead of Krasnodar and Stade Rennes. Chelsea also made the last 16 after an added-time header from Olivier Giroud gave them a 2-1 win at Rennes.

Reuters | Krasnodar | Updated: 25-11-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 01:36 IST
Soccer-Sevilla reach Champions League last 16 with 2-1 win at Krasnodar

Sevilla reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a stoppage-time goal by Munir El Haddadi snatched a 2-1 win at Krasnodar in the Group E clash on Tuesday. The result left Europa League holders Sevilla second in the group on 10 points from four games, behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference and nine ahead of Krasnodar and Stade Rennes.

Chelsea also made the last 16 after an added-time header from Olivier Giroud gave them a 2-1 win at Rennes. Ivan Rakitic gave Sevilla a fourth- minute lead with a thumping first-time shot from outside the penalty area before halftime substitute Wanderson equalised in the 56th and El Haddadi netted a last-gasp winner for the visitors.

Croatia midfielder Rakitic stunned the home side with a precise strike into the bottom right corner and the visitors missed several chances in the first half to double their advantage, with El Haddadi and Diego Carlos coming close. Remy Cabella hit the post for Krasnodar and Sevilla striker Luuk De Jong volleyed over the bar at the other end early in the second half before Wanderson levelled.

The Brazilian capped a flowing move when he side-stepped a defender in the area and beat goalkeeper Tomas Vadik with a crisp shot which Jules Kounde failed to clear off the line. With the match seemingly heading for a draw, the lively El Haddadi struck a sublime shot with his weaker right foot to beat home goalkeeper Evgeni Gorodov and send the Spanish side into the business end of Europe's premier club competition. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Edititng by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron eyes COVID-19 vaccination starting by year-end

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could start being administered by year-end in France if approved by regulators. We are going to organise a swift an...

Dozens of Venezuelan migrants arrive in Trinidad after hours at sea

At least 29 Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday after being deported from the island over the weekend and spending hours at sea, said their relatives, who had been concerned about their where...

Rugby-Former France and Stade Francais winger Dominici dies

Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the countrys best wingers, has died aged 48, his former rugby club said on Tuesday.It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the...

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again, vows to work with allies

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trumps unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with Washingtons allies. Introduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020