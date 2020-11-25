Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Grandhomme, Patel out for New Zealand's series vs Windies

New Zealand has had a double blow ahead of its two-test series against the West Indies, losing all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and spinner Ajaz Patel to injuries.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:16 IST
De Grandhomme, Patel out for New Zealand's series vs Windies

New Zealand has had a double blow ahead of its two-test series against the West Indies, losing all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and spinner Ajaz Patel to injuries. De Grandhomme has bruising in his right foot and Patel has a torn calf muscle.

All-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santer have been called into the New Zealand squad as replacements. Mitchell made 73 on debut against England last November but hasn't played another test since. Santner offers New Zealand a left-arm spin option and solid lower middle-order batting. Santner and Mitchell are also members of the New Zealand squad which will meet the West Indies in three Twenty20 internationals starting Friday.

"Mitch and Daryl will be available for the final T20 game before linking up with the test squad on Tuesday where we will monitor them closely to ensure they're fit and fresh ahead of the first test," head coach Gary Stead said. "They both proved last summer in the tests against England what they can do in our conditions with Mitch scoring a century and claiming three wickets at Bay Oval, while Daryl produced a polished half-century on debut at Seddon Park.".

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow at 530 pm on Wednesday. The University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its 100th year, an official statement from Pri...

Microsoft Office editing now available on iOS

Google on Tuesday announced the availability of the Office editing feature on iOS. Previously available on the web and Android, this feature brings the real-time collaboration tools and intelligence features of Google Workspace to Microsoft...

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

No. of active COVID-19&#160;cases&#160;in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far Health ministry....

China weighs legal steps against 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan independence

China is considering drawing up a blacklist of diehard supporters of Taiwans independence, the government said on Wednesday, which may see Beijing try to take legal steps against democratically-elected President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan condemn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020