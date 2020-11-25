It's a perfect day: Dest after scoring his first goal for Barcelona

Sergino Dest expressed elation after scoring his first goal for Barcelona saying "it's a perfect day". Dest became the very first US citizen to score for the senior Barca team. He achieved the feat during Barcelona's commanding 4-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"It's a perfect day, I'm very happy to score my first goal, the team has played very well and I think we have done a great job," Goal.com quoted Dest as saying. "I am the first American to score in the Champions League with Barca, it is a source of pride and even more so doing so with a club as important as Barca," he added.

During the match, Dest's USMNT colleague Konrad de la Fuente came on towards the end of the game to make his official debut. Interestingly, it was first time two Americans had played side-by-side in a Champions League game since Tim Howard and Jonathan Spector did so for Manchester United in December 2004. With this win, Barcelona qualified for the Champions League last 16. "Into the @ChampionsLeaguelast 16 for the 17th season in a row!" Barcelona tweeted. (ANI)