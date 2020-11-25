Matthijs de Ligt analyses 'tricky match' against Ferencvaros after win

After a win over Ferencvaros, Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt analysed the "tricky match" and said his side has to be bolder to create more chances. Juventus secured a 2-1 win over Ferencvaros in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"It was a tricky match today. Ferencvaros stayed very tight as a unit and it was hard to pick out players between the lines. We need to move the ball around more quickly and press high. We have to be bolder because if we do that we can create more chances," the club's official website quoted de Ligt as saying. During the clash, it was Ferencvaros who scored the opening goal, with Myrto Uzuni finding the net in the 19th minute. However, the lead did not last long as Cristiano Ronaldo's strike in the 35th minute levelled the scores.

Both sides then gave each other a tough competition, restricting one another from taking lead. Alvaro Morata then managed to score a goal in the 90+2nd minute as Juventus claimed the win. Also, Juventus ensured qualification to the Round of 16 in the Champions League with this victory. (ANI)