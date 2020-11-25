Left Menu
ISL 7: Coach Laszlo praises Anirudh Thapa after Chennaiyin's win over Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin FC began the seventh Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday and head coach Csaba Laszlo was left impressed with India international Anirudh Thapa.

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Head coach Laszlo praised the India international but also expressed disappointment over Lallianzuala Chhangte not scoring a goal. "[Anirudh] Thapa has always been an important part of our team. He definitely showed that he can be a very good player here in India. He deserved to score today," said Laszlo in the post-match press conference.

"I am a little disappointed that [Lallianzuala] Chhangte couldn't score but I hope he will score in the next game," he added. Chennaiyin FC were the better side for most of the match and the Marina Machans did enough to hold onto their lead despite a goal by their former player Nerijus Valskis. Laszlo, in fact, felt that his side had enough chances to put the game beyond Jamshedpur's reach in the first half itself.

"In the first half, we should have closed the game. Chhangte and Isma [Esmael Goncalves] had chances after we went two goals up," said Laszlo "In the second half, we knew that the opponents will come out and press hard, but we had to find the spaces for counter-attack. But at the end of the day we did a good job," he added.

The 56-year-old head coach went on to admit that he's glad to have secured all three points. "For me, to get three points is important because every team will fight for the points. We have a very difficult season and the team with lesser injuries can get the three points more easily. To get the three points, we have to fight, show the desire and play like a team," Laszlo explained.

Chennaiyin FC will next lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday. (ANI)

