Bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel's found illegal

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:54 IST
Bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel's found illegal
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced that an independent reassessment has found the bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel to be illegal and, as a result, the bowler remains suspended from bowling in international cricket. The latest assessment revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Patel's bowling action was still above the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted in the ICC regulations.

"In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Nisarg's international suspension will be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction," the ICC said in an official release. "However, pursuant to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of USA Cricket, Patel may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of USA Cricket," it added.

Patel was originally reported following the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between Oman and USA in Kathmandu, Nepal, on February 11, 2020, following which the Expert Panel declared his bowling action to be illegal. Patel can apply for a reassessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with clause 4.5 of the Regulations. (ANI)

