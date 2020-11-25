The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai city in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-TENNIS-TATA OPEN MSLTA seeks slot for Tata Open Maharashtra in second half of 2021 season By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The MSLTA has written to the ATP for rescheduling the Tata Open Maharashtra in the second half of the 2021 season, expressing inability to host the country's premier tennis event in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-JHINGAN-INTERVIEW 'Fanboy' Jhingan hopes to pick Fowlers' brain during ISL's Kolkata derby By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) Strar India defender Sandesh Jhingan hopes to pick the brains of high-profile SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler during his side ATK Mohun Bagan's high-profile Indian Super League clash against their arch-rivals in Vasco on Friday. SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL If opportunity presents, would love to keep in next three World Cups: KL Rahul Sydney, Nov 25 (PTI) India's white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul on Wednesday said he would be happy to keep wickets in the next three global ICC events if given an opportunity even though the team management has not yet spoken to him about it. SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Have great respect for Indian bowlers but our batsmen have seen them a lot: Langer Sydney, Nov 25 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday said he has great respect for the formidable Indian bowling line-up but his team's batsmen have become familiar enough with their tactics to be ready for the challenge they will throw up in the upcoming series.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-BANTER No room for abuse, plenty for banter: Langer on India series Sydney, Nov 25 (PTI) Australia's head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday asserted that there would be no room for abuse when his team takes on India in an upcoming series but he expects plenty of banter between the two evenly-matched sides. SPO-CRI-ICC-CHAIRMAN Greg Barclay elected ICC's Independent Chair Dubai, Nov 25 (PTI) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay has been elected as the ICC's new Independent Chairman after he comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to succeed India's Shashank Manohar. SPO-CRI-ICC-BARCLAY-COMMENTS No such thing as big three; both bilateral and ICC events important: New chairman Barclay Dubai, Nov 25 (PTI) The concept of 'Big Three' doesn't exist for new ICC chairman Greg Barclay, who firmly believes that both bilateral as well as ICC events can peacefully co-exist helping the game's ecosystem.

SPO-CRI-WAQAR-IND Waqar expects tight contest between India and Australia Karachi, Nov 25 (PTI) A rapidly grown pace battery and presence of impressive Test performers in the Indian side and comeback of David Warner and Steve Smith in the Australian camp will make it a hotly-contested series between the two nations, says Pakistani great Waqar Younis. SPO-CRI-WADE There'll be no excuses from our end: Wade on training in split camps ahead of first ODI Sydney, Nov 25 (PTI) The Australians have been forced to train separately and not as one unit ahead of the ODI series against India but the team will make "no excuses" since the players are experienced enough to deal with the odd situation, insists wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade. SPO-CRI-CWI-BANGLA CWI team to visit Bangladesh next week to inspect preparations amid COVID-19 pandemic Dhaka, Nov 25 (PTI) A two-member Cricket West Indies (CWI) team is set to visit Bangladesh next week to take stock of the bio-security plans and health protocols put in place by the host country's cricket board (BCB) ahead of the Caribbean side's tour in January.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-BALA No reason why can't East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have women's derby: Bala Devi Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) India captain N Bala Devi says there is no reason why football giants SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan cannot create their respective women's team and develop a high-stake women's Kolkata derby. SPO-CRI-AMIR New Zealand tour snub motivates me to become a better player: Amir Karachi, Nov 25 (PTI) Senior Pakistan pacer Muhammad Amir has vowed to bounce back from the disappointment of being overlooked for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. SPO-ISL-NEUFC-PREVIEW ISL: Kerala Blasters eye first win of season against NorthEast United FC Bambolim (Goa), Nov 25 (PTI) Kerala Blasters will look to notch up their maiden win of the season when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League match here on Thursday.