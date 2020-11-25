Cricket-Roy concedes battle for places is fierce in England limited overs squad

Left Menu
England opening batsman Jason Roy says such is the quality of their limited overs squad in South Africa that nobody is assured of a place in the team and there is pressure on everybody to perform.

25-11-2020
England opening batsman Jason Roy says such is the quality of their limited overs squad in South Africa that nobody is assured of a place in the team and there is pressure on everybody to perform. England start a six-match limited overs tour on Friday at Newlands with the first of three Twenty20 matches against a South Africa side that has not played international cricket since March.

But it is a different scenario for England, who have built up fierce competition in their squad over the last summer, and ahead of the T20 World Cup that will be played in India in October and November next year. "It's a beautiful position to be in, to be spoilt for choice," Roy told reporters on Wednesday.

"I would 100 percent be lying if you said you were not under pressure for your place. "The amount of talent that is around us. There is not one person, everyone is getting pushed to their limits. No one can rest on their laurels, it's one of those amazing squads.

"I have got to get myself physically fit, mentally fit and then I've got to score some runs. It's as simple as that." South African-born Roy endured a poor English summer in One-Day Internationals, managing only 49 runs in six matches, three each against Ireland and Australia.

Now he will face two of the best fast bowlers in limited overs cricket in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, and in their home conditions as well. "You just know you need to switch on or you'll leave with a few broken bones. You've got to make sure your training is on point and ready to face a bit of fire," Roy said.

"It was a tough summer. Injury plus a new environment that is completely alien to me and who I am as a person. Mentally it was very tough."

