Archery Association of India gets Govt recognition

Archery Association of India on Wednesday finally got back the government recognition eight years after it was withdrawn for its failure to conduct elections in accordance with the National Sports Development Code. The much-delayed elections of the AAI were held in January this year with Union Minister Arjun Munda's panel securing full majority.

"It is apparent that concerns of this Ministry for adherence of government guidelines by AAI have been resolved," deputy secretary to government of India SPS Tomar said in letter addressed to the president and secretary general of AAI. "Accordingly, it has been decided to restore the government recognition of AAI which will be valid for one year," he added.

Munda, on his part welcomed the decision that would help India's Olympic preparations. "It is indeed my proud privilege to inform as the President of Archery Association of India, that Archery Association of India has been granted recognition by the Ministry of Sports," Munda said in a statement. "Tokyo Olympics is around the corner and it is indeed a welcome move by the Ministry of Sports and will certainly boost up the entire Archery fraternity." AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar also spoke in same vein.

"We can now work independently and take our decisions. Conduct programs, getting financial incentives from the government and roping in sponsors will now be easier," Chandurkar told PTI. "It will also work as a big motivation to the archers, especially at a time when they are fully focused on the Olympics."