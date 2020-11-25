Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his death: ITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, MARADONA'S FORMER CLUB

A "devastating blow" for both city and club. RETIRED BRAZILIAN SOCCER STAR PELÉ

"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above." FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER, ON TWITTER

"By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego" (Editing by Catherine Evans)