Maradona's death a 'devastating blow' for Naples, says his old club Napoli

Reuters | Naples | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:38 IST
Maradona's death a 'devastating blow' for Naples, says his old club Napoli

Italian soccer club Napoli said on Wednesday the death of its former star Diego Armando Maradona was a "devastating blow" for both the city and the club.

"We are in mourning," said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. "We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.

