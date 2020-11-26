NBA-Warriors' Thompson undergoes surgery, expected to make full recovery

Left Menu
Golden State Warriors' All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn Achilles on Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said. "Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles," the team said in a statement. "The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Klay sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors' All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn Achilles on Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said. "Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles," the team said in a statement.

"The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Klay sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery." The three-time NBA champion suffered the injury a week ago while playing in a practice game in his native Southern California. The 30-year-old will miss his second consecutive season after being forced to sit out last season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

Thompson is a five-time All-Star and is widely considered one of the greatest shooters ever to play the game. He holds the record for most points scored in a single quarter (37), most three pointers made in a regular-season game (14) and most three pointers made in a playoff game (11), and is an elite defender.

After making the NBA Finals five years in a row, the Warriors posted the worst record in the league last season as Thompson and fellow sharp-shooting "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry were sidelined by injuries. Curry offered words of encouragement to Thompson this week.

"Klay can come back strong," he said. "He's a guy that loves the game so much. He is going to do whatever it takes to get back out there on the floor and be himself." In light of Thompson's injury the Warriors recently signed small forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

The NBA regular season kicks off on Dec. 22.

