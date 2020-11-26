Left Menu
Development News Edition

'An immense sadness': Argentina mourns death of Maradona

Heartbroken fans of Diego Maradona gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires to mourn the Argentine soccer legend's death on Wednesday, praying, laying flowers and singing patriotic and sport chants. President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after Maradona, 60, died at home following a heart attack, after battling a series of health problems.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 06:21 IST
'An immense sadness': Argentina mourns death of Maradona

Heartbroken fans of Diego Maradona gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires to mourn the Argentine soccer legend's death on Wednesday, praying, laying flowers and singing patriotic and sport chants.

President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after Maradona, 60, died at home following a heart attack, after battling a series of health problems. At Maradona's childhood home in Villa Fiorito, a largely impoverished city in the suburbs of the capital, people gathered to pray in front of an Argentine flag adorned with a black ribbon.

Next to Maradona's former club, Boca Juniors, in the gritty Buenos Aires neighborhood of Boca, they laid bouquets of flowers. "I came because I felt him. He's from here, from us," said Juan Jose Quinteros, 50, a Boca supporter who came to mourn Maradona outside the club.

"With that hand of God he gave the soul back to the people," Quinteros said, a reference to a goal Maradona scored with his hand against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Others gathered in the San Andres neighborhood where he lived and in the nearby city of La Plata where he had lately been technical director for local team Gimnasia y Esgrima. Crowds of people also sang Argentina's national anthem outside the hospital where officials are expected to perform Maradona's autopsy.

Digital signs used for public transportation updates were illuminated around the city with the message "Thank you, Diego." As Wednesday evening came, some fans stood outside the Casa Rosada presidential palace, ahead of Maradona's wake due to begin on Thursday. Near the Obelisco downtown, a traditional focus of sporting celebrations, fans gathered in Argentina soccer jerseys to sing songs in his honor.

"Diego is the greatest there is, the best. I met my wife in 1986 when Diego scored the goal with his hand," said 53-year-old Buenos Aires resident Jose Luis Shokiva. "The truth for me is that Diego is everything. As a Boca fan, as an Argentine, he is the greatest. What has happened is an immense sadness," said Shokiva, wearing a t-shirt with Maradona's image.

Maradona was globally famed as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, but at home was idolized as a god. Fans have long referred to him as 'El Dios' - which means 'The God', but is also a play on words on his number 10 shirt, 'El Diez.' "I am very sad, he was someone who was part of our childhood and adolescence," said Mariela Barg, a lawyer in Buenos Aires. Thinking of him brought back memories of celebrating the World Cup win in 1986, she said.

"He was intertwined with something so Argentine as soccer, and now he is gone."

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Argentina's Ledesma overhauls side for second crack at All Blacks

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has completely overhauled his team for Saturdays Tri-Nations test against New Zealand in Newcastle, retaining only five players that started last weeks draw against Australia. Ledesma had made only minor tweaks...

Beijing's Xinfadi market suspends sales, storage of aquatic and frozen products

Beijings Xinfadi market, which was linked to a coronavirus outbreak in June, has suspended sales and storage of cold-chain and aquatic products, state-backed Beijing News reported.Several infections in recent months in Qingdao and Tianjin c...

Scores in court as Cambodia opposition awaits trial for treason

A Cambodian court was due on Thursday to start the treason trial of more than 100 members and backers of the political opposition, in a case condemned by activists as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to crush his rivals.A total of 121...

Trump administration denies planned mine near Alaska fishery

The Trump administration has effectively killed a contentious proposed mine in Alaska, a gold and copper prospect once envisioned to be nearly as deep as the Grand Canyon and could produce enough waste to fill an NFL stadium nearly 3,900 ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020